President of Bolivia Evo Morales (C) delivers his state of the union address to Parliament, in La Paz, Bolivia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

President of Bolivia Evo Morales (2R) moments before delivering his state of the union address to Parliament, in La Paz, Bolivia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

President Evo Morales on Monday said that Bolivia's economic progress in his 12 years in power has made it Latin America's fastest-growing nation, with estimated 4.2 percent growth last year.

Morales began his state of the union address to Parliament with a review of Bolivia's economic evolution since his 2005 election victory.