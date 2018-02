Photo provided by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) showing President Evo Morales (c) during his visit to the flood-ravaged city of Tupiza on Feb. 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/ABI

Bolivian President Evo Morales on Thursday headed the operation to deliver aid to families affected by the flooding of a river in Tupiza, a city near the border with Argentina.

Some 50 homes were damaged and Morales promised local residents to rebuild them.