People attend a Nov. 8, 2019, funeral in Cochabamba, Bolivia, for Limbert Guzman, a young man who died on Nov. 6 in clashes between supporters and opponents of Bolivian President Evo Morales. Limbert Guzman is the third fatality during the ongoing crisis in Bolivia over the results of the Oct. 20 election, which Morales won in the first round amid accusations of fraud. EPA-EFE/Jorge Abrego

Bolivian Energy Minister Rafael Alarcon. Alarcon said a Nov. 8, 2019, bomb attack on an electrical substation in the Andean region was a criminal and terrorist action. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz/File

Bolivian police officers wave flags from the roof of a police station in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Nov. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jorge Abrego

Bolivian police officers wave to demonstrators from the roof of a police station in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Nov. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jorge Abrego

Bolivia's president on Friday urged citizens to defend democracy in the face of what he termed a coup attempt against the constitutional order, after police were seen joining opposition-led protests in many places across the country.

"Sisters and brothers, our democracy is in danger due to the coup launched by violent groups, which are attacking the constitutional order," Evo Morales tweeted. EFE-EPA