View of an Amazon forest zone destroyed by fires in the state of Rondonia, Brazil, 25 August 2019. Seven Brazilian states have formally requested the help of the military. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

People gather to protest against fires that have razed over 700,000 hectares of land in the Chiquitania region, in La Paz, Bolivia, 25 August 2019. Protesters took to the main streets of La Paz, calling for international help to combat the fires in Bolivia and Brazil. EPA-EFE/GINA BALDIVIESO

A handout photo made available by Greenpeace Brazil showing smoke rising from the fire at the Amazon forest in Novo Progresso in the state of Para, Brazil, 23 August 2019. EPA-EFE/Victor Moriyama / Greenpeace Brazil HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The president of Bolivia invited G7 leaders on Sunday to visit his country to implement their commitment to fight the fires plaguing the Amazon rainforests in Brazil and Bolivian Chiquitania.

Evo Morales said in a tweet that he welcomed the G7's announcement of urgent aid to countries affected in the Amazon.