People demand reliability from the electoral body in the counting of votes in the Bolivian elections, during a protest in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, 22 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Torrejon

President of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of Bolivia, Salvador Romero, presents the final results of the general elections, in La Paz, Bolivia, 23 October 2020. EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivia closed on Friday a prolonged electoral process, that had been pending for a year, with the declaration of the victory of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) party of former president Evo Morales in the Oct. 18 general election.

Former Morales ministers Luis Arce and David Choquehuanca were elected president and vice president, respectively, by the head of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Salvador Romero, while the final results of the official count were also presented. EFE-EPA