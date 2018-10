Photograph provided by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) showing Bolivian President Evo Morales during a press conference in La Paz, Bolivia, Oct 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

Photograph provided by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) showing Bolivian President Evo Morales during a press conference in La Paz, Bolivia, Oct 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

President Evo Morales on Wednesday confirmed that Bolivia's salaried workers will receive double the usual Christmas bonus this year thanks to strong economic growth.

The bonus is doubled in any year when the economy grows by more than 4.5 percent in June compared with the same month of the previous year.