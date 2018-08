File photo showing Bolivian President Evo Morales at the Government Palace prior to delivering a speech on the Plurinational State Foundation Day in La Paz, Bolivia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Martin Alipaz

President Evo Morales on Thursday demanded an "exemplary punishment" for the soldiers in charge of safekeeping the presidential medal, a jewel of incalculable value that was stolen at a bordello and later found in a church.

"I cannot understand how some military brothers would be so irresponsible as to lose the presidential medal. It is very saddening. I was left without the medal yesterday," Morales said during an event in the city of Cochabamba.