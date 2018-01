A view of Bolivian opposition deputy Enrique Siles at a cross, during a protest to demand the complete nullification of the new Penal Code, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Abrego

Evo Morales (C), surrounded by members of the National Coordination for Change, speaks at the Government Palace in La Paz, Bolivia, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/GABRIEL ROMANO

Bolivian President Evo Morales on Monday established a one-year period during which his administration will discuss with social sectors the country's new Penal Code, adding that he is ready to modify it after recent nationwide protests.

"Starting now, we're giving a one-year period to discuss, to debate the articles in question," Morales told the media at the Government Palace in La Paz.