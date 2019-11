Bolivia is headed for new elections and for the first time in almost 14 years, Evo Morales will not be a candidate - but within his party, the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS), it is hoped he will play an important part in the process.

Bolivia's interim president, Jeanine Añez, decreed this Sunday the exceptional and transitory emergency law for the 2020 General Elections, which was unanimously passed the day before by Congress, where MAS holds the majority in both houses.