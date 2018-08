Undated photo provided by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI), showing Bolivian Senator Milton Baron speaking to reporters in La Paz, Bolivia. EPA-EFE/ABI

This week's resignation of the head of Bolivia's Senate was motivated by personal concerns, President Evo Morales said Thursday in a bid to "avoid speculation."

"He told me in January that he could not carry on for personal reasons," the president said during an event in the southern city of Sucre.