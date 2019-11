Former Bolivian President Evo Morales speaks during an exclusive interview with Agencia EFE in Mexico City, Mexico, on Nov. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales speaks during an exclusive interview with Agencia EFE in Mexico City, Mexico, on Nov. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Former President Evo Morales said in an interview with EFE that he feared that a civil war might break out in Bolivia and called on his countrymen on Sunday to end the clashes in the streets.

"I'm very afraid. Under our administration, we united countryside and city, east and west, professionals and non-professionals. Now, the violent groups have come," Morales said in response to a question about the chances of a civil war in his country.