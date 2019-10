Bolivian President Evo Morales (c) takes part in a campaign event in El Alto, Bolivia, on Oct. 16, 2019, three days before the general election. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Some 7.3 million Bolivians will head to the polls on Sunday and vote on whether to give leftist President Evo Morales a new five-year term or turn the page and elect a new administration.

Morales - the first indigenous president of this majority indigenous Andean nation - and long-time Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera are seeking a fourth consecutive term.