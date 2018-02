Photo provided by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) showing President Evo Morales (R) speaking next to Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera (L), and the Foreign Minister Fernando Huanacuni (C), during an event with diplomatic representatives in La Paz, Bolivia, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

Bolivian President Evo Morales expressed Friday his support for his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, who has been excluded from the next Summit of the Americas, and called for unity throughout all of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Morales spoke of the "solidarity of the Bolivian people with our brother Maduro, and with the Bolivarian Revolution of Venezuela," at a meeting with ambassadors in La Paz, many of them from Latin American countries.