Photo provided by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) showing President Evo Morales during an interview with state-run media on Jan. 21, 2018. EFE

Bolivian President Evo Morales on Sunday decided to annul the new Penal Code that had sparked protests around the country, with various sectors of society scheduled to stage a demonstration on Monday during his annual state of the union address to Parliament.

"I have decided to abrogate the entire Penal Code," said Morales in an interview with state-run media in La Paz, adding that he made the decision to "avoid having the right use the Code for a political conspiracy."