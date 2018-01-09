Bolivian President Evo Morales on Tuesday welcomed the end of the "political strike" by the country's doctors, who for 47 days had ceased work to protest the government's planned regulation of the sector.

"We salute the doctors and workers who never went on strike - they have the vocation of service - and those who allowed the political strike that caused so much harm to thousands of sick people to be lifted," Morales wrote on Twitter after the announcement Monday evening of the end of the impasse.