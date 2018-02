Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in his Jerusalem office, Israel, on June 09, 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Senior officials at Israel's largest telecom company, Bezeq, have been arrested over allegations of corruption, Israeli police announced on Sunday, without providing further details because of a gag order imposed on the case.

The arrests came amid police investigations involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and local media reported that two of the prime minister's assistants had also been arrested.