The emergence of more images of Canada’s prime minister wearing blackface makeup was shattering the leader’s progressive profile Thursday, a month ahead of the country’s federal election.

On Wednesday, TIME magazine published a 2001 photograph in which a 29-year-old Justin Trudeau, then a teacher at a prestigious private school in Vancouver, appeared wearing dark makeup dressed as Aladdin for an Arabian Nights-themed gala. EFE-EPA