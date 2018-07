A handout photo made available by the Chiang Rai Public Relations Office shows Thai military medical personnel walking inside a restricted area as preparations are made to transport rescued boys from Tham Luang cave to a hospital, in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 8, 2018 (issued Jul. 9, 2018). EPA-EFE/CHIANG RAI PR OFFICE / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A police helicopter carrying a boy that was trapped in a cave prepare for landing to evacuate him to a hospital, at an air force airport in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A handout photo made available by the Chiang Rai Public Relations Office shows Thai authorities placing a rescued boy in an ambulance for transportation from Tham Luang cave to a hospital, in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 8, 2018 (issued Jul. 9,2018). EPA-EFE/CHIANG RAI PR OFFICE/HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Thai Navy Seals confirmed Tuesday afternoon that a ninth boy had been rescued from Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai province.

The latest child to be saved joins eight children extracted from the cave on Sunday and Monday and who were being treated at a provincial hospital.