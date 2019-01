Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) honor guards prepare for a welcome ceremony for King Harald V of Norway at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Oct 16 2018. EPA-EFE/PARKER SONG / POOL

China has raised the possibility of opening more military support bases abroad in case there is a need to do so, according to a senior People's Liberation Army (PLA) strategist, the official China Daily newspaper reported on Thursday.

Lieutenant General He Lei, former vice-president of the Academy of Military Sciences of the PLA, said at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday that China would open new bases under two conditions.