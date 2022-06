People protest against the Government of Guillermo Lasso, in Quito, Ecuador, 17 June 2022. A large march of students, unions, and peasants once again toured the streets of the Ecuadorian capital this Friday, on the fifth day of protests against the Government. EFE/José Jácome

Demonstrators play folk music during a protest against the Government of Guillermo Lasso, in Quito, Ecuador, 17 June 2022. EFE/José Jácome

Demonstrators kiss during a protest against the Government of Guillermo Lasso, in Quito, Ecuador, 17 June 2022. EFE/José Jácome

More clashes erupt on 5th day of anti-government protests in Ecuador

Clashes erupted between police and protesters in the Ecuadorian capital on Friday, the fifth day of anti-government demonstrations against rising prices and the economic policies of right-wing President Guillermo Lasso.

Students, traders, and peasants marched through the streets of Quito as Andean indigenous people stomped their heels and tapped their toes aggressively amid the knocking sounds of police boots.