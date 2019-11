Police stand guard at the area where a protester was shot by a police officer in Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong, China, Nov. 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Police retreat from the area where a protester was shot, in Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong, China, Nov. 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

People react after police fired tear gas in the area where a protester was shot by a police officer, in Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong, China, Nov. 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A police officer throws a tear gas grenade as they retreat from the area where a protester was shot, in Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong, China, Nov. 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Blood is seen on a road where a protester was shot by a police officer in Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong, China, Nov. 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

At least one protester shot by police in Hong Kong

More clashes in Hong Kong after day that saw 128 injured, 260 held

Clashes erupted once again on Tuesday on the streets of Hong Kong as protesters and security forces locked horns, a day after a strike in the former British colony was marred by violence that left a total 128 people wounded and led to more than 260 being arrested.

The city’s Hospital Authority told EFE that the total number of people injured in the previous day's protests included 93 men and 35 women. EFE-EPA