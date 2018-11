Tourists pose for a selfie picture in high water at the San Marco Square in Venice, northern Italy, Nov. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA

Firefighters remove the tree that fell on the car in which two people were killed, in Lillianes, northern Italy, Nov. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/THIERRY PRONESTI

Two people were killed Thursday when a tree fell on their car in northern Italy, a region that remained on alert following deadly storms and torrential rain earlier in the week.

The accident occurred when a large tree collapsed onto the vehicle the pair were traveling in near the town of Lillianes in the Aosta Valley, located in the northwest of the country near the French border.