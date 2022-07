Protestors wait near the President's secretariat after Sri Lankan Army soldiers forcibly evicted protesters from the premises, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 22 July 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lankan Army soldiers remove a makeshift camping site after they forcibly evicted protesters from the President's secretariat premises, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 22 July 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

More demonstrations erupt after army cracks down on Sri Lanka protesters

The Sri Lankan army Friday morning destroyed campsites and assaulted demonstrators in a violent crackdown near the Presidential Secretariat, sparking global outrage and more furious protests in the crisis-hit island nation.

The brutal expulsion of protestors alarmed human rights organizations and the international community, prompting hundreds of residents to take to the streets in the capital.