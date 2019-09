A soldier of the Mexican Army stands guard at an area where human remains were found in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Sep. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Police and the Prosecutor's Office of Jalisco inspect an area where human remains were found in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Sep. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Escavated land is seen at the scene where at least 44 bodies were found in Zapopan, Mexico, Sep. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCISCO GUASCO SO EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

More human remains pulled from site where 44 bodies were found in Mexico

Nineteen bags of human remains have been found on the same site that at least 44 bodies were found in recent days in the Mexican state of Jalisco, state authorities said Wednesday.

Experts from the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences removed the bags from the pit after resuming a search of the property located in the municipality of Zapopan, according to a statement by the state attorney general's office. EFE-EPA