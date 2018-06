The ambassador of the European Union in Brazil, Joao Cravinho, participates in a seminar organized by Brazil and the European Union to analyze ways to counter disinformation and the spread of fake news, Brasilia, Brazil, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes speaks during a seminar organized by Brazil and the European Union to analyze ways to counter disinformation and the spread of fake news, Brasilia, Brazil, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Christophe Leclercq, founder of the EURACTIV platform, speaks during a seminar organized by Brazil and the European Union to analyze ways to counter disinformation and the spread of fake news, Brasilia, Brazil, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

The French journalist who founded the online platform EURACTIV said Thursday in the Brazilian capital that one of the antidotes to "fake news" is "more and better" journalism.

Christophe Leclercq participated in a seminar organized by Brazil and the European Union to analyze ways to counter disinformation and the spread of fake news ahead of this country's October presidential election.