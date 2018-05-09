Students protest to demand new leadership in the centers of higher studies, in the university campus of the National University of Engineering (UNI), in Managua, Nicaragua, 08 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Dozens of young people protest against the government of Daniel Ortega, at the National Agrarian University (UNA), in Managua, Nicaragua, 07 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

A man sings a serenade in a cemetery during the funeral of the student Kevin Davila killed by a shot to the head in a past demonstration, in Managua, Nicaragua, 07 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Joge Torres

A doctor cleans the wound of a young man caused by the explosion of an artisanal weapon, in the university campus of the Polytechnic University of Nicaragua (UPOLI), in Managua, Nicaragua, 08 May 2018. The number of deaths during the protests against President Daniel Ortega grew to 47 in Nicaragua, the majority between April 18 and 22, reported the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh), which confirmed two new victims. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres/

A burning bus during a protest in Managua, Nicaragua, 07 May 3018. People burned a passenger bus in a neighborhood of Managua amid protests in favor and against the government of Daniel Ortega, without injuries, various sources reported. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Supporters of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega will take to the streets in Managua on Wednesday to defend the government, while on the same day university students will also demonstrate against it, in the midst of a prolonged sociopolitical crisis that has claimed the lives of at least 47 people.

The "April 19 Student Movement," a group of university students protesting against the Ortega government, has called for a mass demonstration for Wednesday and invited peasants, private sector and civil society to join them to demand justice for the dead as well as the democratization of the Central American country.