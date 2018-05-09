Supporters of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega will take to the streets in Managua on Wednesday to defend the government, while on the same day university students will also demonstrate against it, in the midst of a prolonged sociopolitical crisis that has claimed the lives of at least 47 people.
The "April 19 Student Movement," a group of university students protesting against the Ortega government, has called for a mass demonstration for Wednesday and invited peasants, private sector and civil society to join them to demand justice for the dead as well as the democratization of the Central American country.