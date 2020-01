Israel's President Reuven Rivlin speaks during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem, Israel, 23 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN / POOL EPA POOL

Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales (L) meets Israel's President Reuven Rivlin (R) ahead of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, Israel, 23 January 2020. EFE/EPA/VICTORIA JONES / POOL

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech during a ceremony to commemorate the people of Leningrad during the Second World War Nazi siege on the city, in Jerusalem, Israel, 23 January 2020, during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum. EFE/EPA/EMMANUEL DUNAND / POOL

Ukraine has given up its seats at a Holocaust memorial on Thursday after it emerged that there would be more politicians than survivors at the event.

More than 40 world leaders were due to attend a forum marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp but some Holocaust survivors had not been invited. EFE-EPA