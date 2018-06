People march from the city of El Alto to neighboring La Paz to demand justice for the death of a student in an earlier protest, in La Paz, Bolivia, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Elena Rodriguez

More protests in Bolivia over death of student demonstrator

Thousands of Bolivians marched Thursday from the city of El Alto to neighboring La Paz to demand justice for the death of a student in an earlier protest.

The death of the young man, which took place on May 24 as a result of police action during a protest to demand more funds for El Alto Public University (UPEA), sparked a series of demonstrations across Bolivia.