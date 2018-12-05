Dozens protest before the Bolivian Supreme Electoral Tribunal in La Paz on Dec. 5, 2018, against the authorization given to President Evo Morales to run for re-election. EFE-EPA/ Martin Alipaz

Sectors rejecting the possible re-election of Bolivian President Evo Morales warned Wednesday that they will intensify their protests after the decision by election authorities to approve the president's candidacy in the primaries prior to the 2019 election.

The civic committees in eight of the country's nine regions ratified the call for a nationwide strike for Thursday, when citizens' collectives that began marching to the capital on the weekend are scheduled to arrive in La Paz to demand that the constitutional limit of two consecutive terms in office for the president be respected.