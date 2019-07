Russian riot police detain participants of a liberal opposition protest action in front of Moscow Mayor's office in Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian riot police detain participant of a liberal opposition protest action in front of Moscow Mayor's office in Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian riot police patrol area around t of Moscow Mayor's office, where a liberal opposition organized unsanctioned protest action in Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

A participant of a liberal opposition protest action in front of Moscow Mayor's office looks out of a police truck in Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

A participant of a liberal opposition protest action in front of Moscow Mayor's office looks out of a police truck in Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian riot police patrol an area near Moscow's mayor's office during an unauthorized opposition-organized election protest in Moscow, Russia, on July 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian riot police detain a participant outside Moscow's mayor's office during an opposition-organized election protest in Moscow, Russia, on July 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian riot police detain a participant outside Moscow's mayor's office during an opposition-organized election protest in front in Moscow, Russia, on July 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

More than 1,000 arrested at Russia election protest

Riot police on Saturday arrested more than 1,000 people during an unauthorized protest in central Moscow to demand free and fair elections, a Russian protest-monitoring organization said.

The demonstration was organized after electoral authorities refused to register 57 opposition candidates for Moscow's City Council elections in September.