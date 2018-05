Kashmiri government teachers run towards a safe space as policemen spray purple colored water to disperse a protest in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian police try to push back Kashmiri teachers during a protest in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri teachers shout slogans from a police vehicle after they were detained during a protest in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A roadside vendor tries to save himself and his merchandise from water canon spray from Indian Police to disperse the protesting teachers during a protest in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri teacher shouts a slogan as a policeman tries to stop him during a protest in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian policemen try to push back Kashmiri teachers during a protest in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A large group of teachers took to the streets of Srinagar in northern India Monday to protest the non-payment of their salaries.

More than 1,000 union marched and tried to make their way to the office of the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, with whom they sought to file a protest, an efe-epa journalist reports.