Russian police clash with protesters at a rally organized by opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sergei Ilnitsky

Russian police arrest protesters at a rally organized by opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sergei Ilnitsky

Russian police arrest protesters at a rally organized by opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sergei Ilnitsky

More than 1,200 arrests during massive anti-Putin protests in Russia

Russian police on Saturday arrested more than 1,200 people at demonstrations held in close to 20 cities to protest the upcoming swearing in of President Vladimir Putin for a fourth term.

Half of the arrests took place at a Moscow rally organized by the country's main opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, who was also taken into police custody.