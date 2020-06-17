A total of 1,255 inbound and outbound flights to Beijing were canceled until this Wednesday morning since the municipal government increased the emergency level by COVID-19 on Tuesday night, it reported the local press.

Specifically, 615 outbound and 640 inbound flights have been canceled, according to the Global Times newspaper, since Beijing raised the alert in an attempt to stop the massive spread of the outbreak detected last Thursday in the Xinfadi wholesale market, which leaves so far 137 confirmed cases. EFE-EPA