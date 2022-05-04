Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo (C), a presidential contender in the May 2022 national elections, have her hands raised by supporters during a campaign rally in Santa Rosa, Laguna province, Philippines, 29 April 2022. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG/FILE

A singer performs her rendition of the Philippine national anthem during a rally to mark Labor Day in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 01 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA/FILE

Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo (L), presidential contender in the May 2022 national elections, and her running mate Senator Francis 'Kiko' Pangilinan (R) raise their hands during a campaign rally in Santa Rosa, Laguna province, Philippines, 29 April 2022. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG/FILE

Philippine Vice-President Leni Robredo speaks on stage during the International Workers' Day rally in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 01 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA/FILE

More than 1,200 Philippine bishops and priests made publicly supported presidential candidate Leni Robredo ahead of Monday’s general elections, while the Church of Christ, one of the country’s most powerful religious organizations, opted for Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Clerics, belonging to the Catholic group Clergy for a Moral Choice, asked the Philippines faithful at a Wednesday press conference in Manila to elect leaders "whose hearts truly seek the heart of the Good Shepherd, like Leni and Kiko," referring to Robredo and vice-presidential candidate Kiko Pangilinan.