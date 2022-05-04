More than 1,200 Philippine bishops and priests made publicly supported presidential candidate Leni Robredo ahead of Monday’s general elections, while the Church of Christ, one of the country’s most powerful religious organizations, opted for Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Clerics, belonging to the Catholic group Clergy for a Moral Choice, asked the Philippines faithful at a Wednesday press conference in Manila to elect leaders "whose hearts truly seek the heart of the Good Shepherd, like Leni and Kiko," referring to Robredo and vice-presidential candidate Kiko Pangilinan.