Filipino students and indigenous 'Lumad' tribesmen participate in a protest march at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Oct. 28, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

More than 1,600 members of the minority Lumad communities in Surigao del Sur, in the southeast of the Philippines, have left their ancestral lands in the wake of abuses by the Filipino army, local nonprofit Karapatan said Wednesday.

"This is the Duterte regime's version of peace - terrorizing communities and strengthening military rule over civilians. This trend has progressively worsened under Duterte, with the Armed Forces of the Philippines turning indigenous and peasant communities into their playground for rights abuses," said Karapatan secretary general Cristina Palabay in a statement.