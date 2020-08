A person dressed as a mermaid demonstrates in a fountain during a protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing corruption charges, outside his residence in Jerusalem, Israel, 01 August 2020. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

More than 10,000 people gathered in Jerusalem on Saturday to demand the resignation of Israel’s prime minister over his management of the country’s coronavirus crisis and his corruption trial.

It was the latest in weeks of demonstrations, which have been increasing in size across the country. EFE-EPA