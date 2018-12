Officers of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force stand guard near Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, China, Mar 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

Chinese police have detained 132 people on suspicion of involvement in a fraud syndicate that scammed nearly 1 billion yuan (around $145.3 million) from victims who were told they were at a high risk of cancer, the official news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.

The detentions took place in raids since April concerning more than 2,000 cases of medical fraud.