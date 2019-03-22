The body of a victim is driven from the site where a ferry capsized on the river Tigris, Mosul, Iraq, Mar. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA

Workers from the Red Crescent Movement at the site where a ferry capsized on the river Tigris, Mosul, Iraq, Mar. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ammar Salih

The body of a victim of a capsized ferry on the river Tigris is carried away, Mosul, Iraq, Mar. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ammar Salih/ATENCIÓN EDITORES:IMAGEN CONTIENE MATERIAL SENSIBLE

More than 100 feared dead in Iraq ferry tragedy

The death toll from a ferry sinking in Iraq’s Tigris River reached 103 on Friday.

It is believed that around 200 people, mostly women and children, were on board the passenger boat when it capsized.