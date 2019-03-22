The death toll from a ferry sinking in Iraq’s Tigris River reached 103 on Friday.
It is believed that around 200 people, mostly women and children, were on board the passenger boat when it capsized.
The body of a victim of a capsized ferry on the river Tigris is carried away, Mosul, Iraq, Mar. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ammar Salih/ATENCIÓN EDITORES:IMAGEN CONTIENE MATERIAL SENSIBLE
Workers from the Red Crescent Movement at the site where a ferry capsized on the river Tigris, Mosul, Iraq, Mar. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ammar Salih
The body of a victim is driven from the site where a ferry capsized on the river Tigris, Mosul, Iraq, Mar. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA
