State Emergenct Service (SES) crews launch boats at Rocky Point to evacuate residents in Baffle Creek, Queensland, Australia, Nov 28 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BEUTEL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Dean Sauer works to protect his house on Lindy Drive, in Baffle Creek, Queensland, Australia, Nov 28. EPA-EFE/PAUL BEUTEL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rhonda Anderson evacuates herself and her horse to safety near Mount Larcom, Queensland, Australia, Nov 28 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Prime Minister Scott Morrison (2-L) is briefed on the Queensland bushfire emergency at the Crisis Coordination Centre in Canberra, Australia, Nov 29 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Jeanette Schwindt inspects the damage to her property after a bushfires swept through the area the day before in Mount Larcom, Queensland, Australia, Nov 29 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A council worker is seen next to a burnt hill after a bushfire swept through the area the day before in Mount Larcom, Queensland, Australia, Nov 29 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

More than 100 fires were still burning on Thursday in the Australian state of Queensland amid high temperatures and drought.

The unprecedented high temperatures will continue until the end of the week, the Bureau of Meteorology's Queensland State Manager Bruce Gunn warned at a press conference.