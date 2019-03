Residents carry their belongings after the flash flood hit the area in Sentani, near Jayapura, Papua province, Indonesia, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANS

Residents carry their belongings as they wade through flood water in Sentani, near Jayapura, Papua province, Indonesia, Mar. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANS

A Resident wades through flood water in Sentani, near Jayapura, Papua province, Indonesia, Mar. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANS

The death toll from heavy rains that have struck the eastern Indonesian province of Papua has risen to 104, while 79 people were missing, authorities said on Wednesday.

Torrential rain has pummeled the region since Saturday, triggering floods and landslides.