A handout photo made available by ACT Lhokseumawe shows Rohingya refugees resting after being rescued off the coast of Indonesia, at Buya Pasie, Bireuen, Aceh, Indonesia, 06 March 2022. A total of 114 Rohingya were stranded in Indonesian waters after experiencing boat damage and engine failure. They were spotted by local fishermen. EFE/EPA/AMANDA JUFRIAN/ACT LHOKSEUMAWE/HO HANDOUT HANDOUT PICTURE POVIDE BY ACT LHOKSEUMAWE. HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

