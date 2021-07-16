The worst flooding to hit parts of northwestern Europe in living memory has left at least 125 people dead.
More than 120 people killed in historic floods in Germany, Belgium
More than 120 people killed in historic floods in Germany, Belgium
More than 120 people killed in historic floods in Germany, Belgium
Damaged cars pile up on a street after flooding in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, 16 July 2021. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
Damaged cars pile up on a street after flooding in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, 16 July 2021. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
People sit at a damaged area of the village of Schuld in the district of Ahrweiler after heavy flooding of the river Ahr, in Schuld, Germany, 15 July 2021. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH
A view of the damage at village of Schuld in the district of Ahrweiler after heavy flooding of the river Ahr, in Schuld, Germany, 15 July 2021. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH
Rescue workers start the search for missing people after the flood has largely receded from the town of Bad Neuenahr, Germany, 15 July 2021. EPA-EFE/CONSTANTIN ZINN
The worst flooding to hit parts of northwestern Europe in living memory has left at least 125 people dead.