Hasidic rabbi Chaim Leibush Rottenberg, (C) leads Ultra-Orthodox Jews in the inauguration of a Torah scroll ceremony outside his home in Monsey, New York, USA, 29 December 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

An undated handout photo made available by Rockland County Correctional Center shows a booking photo of Grafton Thomas, 37, from a prior arrest in Rockland County, New York, USA, (issued 29 December 2019). EPA-EFE/Rockland County Correctional Center / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Hasidic rabbi Chaim Leibush Rottenberg (C), leads Ultra-Orthodox Jews in an inauguration of a Torah scroll outside his home in Monsey, New York, USA, 29 December 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

More than 130 religious leaders from the state of New York, United States, on Sunday condemned the Hanukkah attack in which five people were stabbed at a rabbi's home in Monsey, Rockland county.

"Anti-Semitism, bigotry and hate of any kind are repugnant to our values and will not be tolerated in our state," said the statement, signed by leaders of various faiths along with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. EFE-EPA