A North Korean delegation headed by Hyon Song-wol (R), the head of the North's Samjiyon Orchestra, enters Jangchung Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 22, 2018, as part of a two-day visit to the South to inspect venues for the troupe's performances during next month's PyeongChang Winter Olympics. EPA-EFE/FILE/KOREA / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea security guards behind Olympic rings installation (front) and the Alpensia Ski Jumping Center (back) of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018 at the Alpensia Resort, in the northeastern alpine town of PyeongChang, South Korea, Feb. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A genenal view of the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, which will host the opening and closing ceremonies of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018 and venues town in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Feb. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

More than 140,000 people have already registered for the 1,060 free tickets to two performances by a North Korean orchestra during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, which will begin in South Korea next week, reported local news agency Yonhap.

North Korea will be sending its Samjiyon Orchestra to the South for a concert in Gangneung, a sub-host city of the Winter Olympics, and another one in Seoul.