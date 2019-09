Activists gather during a demonstration against climate change in Paris on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, that continued the following Monday, when there were also demonstrations by yellow vests and by others protesting returement reform. EFE-EPA/Ian Langsdon

French riot police stand ready for another day of protests in Paris on Sept. 21, 2019, when a demonstration by the yellow vests coincided with two others, one of them against climate change and the other against retirement reform; over 150 activists were arrested. EFE-EPA/Yoan Valat

French authorities detained this Saturday more than 150 activists in another day of protests in Paris, where a demonstration by the yellow vests coincided with two others, one of them against climate change and the other against retirement reform.

In all, as of 5:00 pm local time (1700 GMT), 152 protesters had been arrested in the French capital.