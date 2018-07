Local residents (top) look at the undocumented immigrants who detained during a raid in Subang Jaya, outside of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Undocumented immigrants are arrested during a raid in Subang Jaya, outside of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Undocumented immigrants wait to be questioned by immigration officers during a raid in Subang Jaya, outside of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

More than 150 immigrants detained in overnight police raids in Malaysia

Over 150 undocumented immigrants have been detained in Malaysia after a series of overnight police raids outside Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The operations were conducted under the code name "Op Mega 3.0" by the Immigration Department and the National Registration department in Subang Jaya, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) southwest of the capital city, an epa-efe journalist reports.