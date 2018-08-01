A general view of the mountainous area where the US on Apr. 13, 2017 dropped a GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb targeting Islamic State militant caves in Asad Khel area of Achin district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, Apr. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Afghan security officials inspect the scene of an attack outside the Interior Ministry building in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 30, 2018 for which the Islamic State group claimed responsibility. EPA-EFE FILE/JAWAD JALALI

A regional leader of the Islamic State terror group in northern Afghanistan along with more than 150 fighters laid down their weapons before government security forces, making it the biggest ever surrender by the group so far in the country, official sources told EFE Wednesday.

"Daesh (IS) regional leader in northern Afghanistan, Mawlawi Habib-ul-Rahman, his deputy Mufti Nyamatullah, along with 152 fighters surrendered to the Afghan defense and security forces in Jawzjan province," the army's 209th Shahin Military Corps, responsible for security of northern Afghanistan, said in a statement.