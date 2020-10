Vicente Tiago (R) heads a family of 30 people who fled the armed attacks in Muidumbe, Cabo Delgado, and took refuge in a small precarious house in Chiuba, Pemba City, Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique, 21 July 2020 (issued 22 July 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/RICARDO FRANCO

More than 2,000 people have been killed and over 300,000 have been displaced from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province since October 2017 when jihadist group Al-Shabaab began its campaign of terror in the country, Amnesty International said Wednesday.

"Three years after fighting began in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province, victims of the conflict that has killed more than 2,000 people are no closer to justice, truth and reparation," Amnesty denounced in a statement. EFE-EPA