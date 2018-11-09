Members of the caravan of Central American migrants prepare to depart Mexico City, Mexico, on their way to the United States, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

More than 2,000 migrants from the US-bound caravan, which arrived in Mexico City at the start of the week, left Friday headed north after the United Nations rejected their request to provide them with buses, while the rest of the roughly 5,000 Central Americans plan to make their departure over the weekend.

Representatives from the caravan told a press conference that they are negotiating with authorities from the capital's metro system to provide them with free transport to help them depart at 5 pm on Saturday.