Protesters take to the streets in Concepcion, Chile, on Oct. 23, 2019, the sixth day of protests against the government. EPA-EFE/DIEGO IBACACHE ZULOAGA

Protesters clash with police in Santiago, Chile, on Oct. 23, 2019, the sixth day of protests against the government. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Chileans take to the streets for a 6th day of protests

Chile’s national human rights institute reported Wednesday that the number of arrested people countrywide had risen to more than 2,400 people, following a sixth day of massive anti-government protests in various cities.

The National Institute of Human Rights, a public but independent agency, said 898 of the arrests occurred in the capital Santiago de Chile – where close to 100,000 protesters gathered Wednesday at the Plaza Italia – and 1,512 taking place in the rest of the country. EFE-EPA